One held for injuring, robbing elderly woman in Jalandhar

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Mar 23, 2025 08:06 AM IST

Assistant commissioner of police Nirmal said the thief armed with a cleaver entered a house before robbing a mobile phone.

A robber identified as Rajan has been arrested for injuring a woman with a sharp-edged weapon before robbing her of a mobile phone in Jalandhar’s Guru Gobind Singh Avenue colony, police said on Saturday.

ACP added that the apprehended accused was a drug addict. “We have recovered the mobile phone and the weapon used in the crime from his possession,” he said.

“While escaping he attacked a woman with a cleaver. The police team rushed to the spot. The incident was recorded in the CCTV cameras,” the ACP said.

The video of the incident was widely shared on the social media platforms.

Senior SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia criticised the incident and said: “Such incidents have become routine affairs in Punjab. There is no law and order in Punjab. Punjab and Punjabis need answers of grenade attacks, rocket launcher attacks, gangster attacks, murderous attacks, robberies, dacoities, snatchings.”

