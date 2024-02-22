Ludhiana: One held for murder bid on Payal resident

Two months after a group of miscreants attempted a murder bid on a resident of Shahpur village in Payal and his cousin, police have arrested the key accused. A total of 10 accused have been arrested in the case so far. (HT File Photo)

According to the police, the accused, identified as Gursimran Singh alias Simma, who was arrested on Wednesday, had hatched a conspiracy to assault the victim following an old rivalry.

A total of 10 accused have been arrested in the case so far.

A case was lodged against the accused at Doraha police station on November 14, 2023. The accused along with his aides had attempted a murder bid on Kiranpreet Singh, 35, and his cousin Jasdeep Singh, 34, after they had stepped out of the car in Kaddon village outside a gurdwara.

An FIR was registered on the statement of Bhinder Kaur, Kiranpreet’s mother.

The complainant had told police that she, along with her son Kiranpreet Singh, daughter-in-law Jaspreet Kaur, grandson, sister-in-law Kuldeep Kaur and Kuldeep’s son Jasdeep Singh had gone to pay obeisance at a gurdwara in Kaddon village on November 14, 2023.

They had parked their car near the eye hospital. As they stepped out, the accused attacked Kiranpreet Singh.

When Jasdeep tried to intervene, the assailants attacked him too. When they raised an alarm, the accused escaped from the spot leaving Kiranpreet and Jasdeep injured. They rushed both of them to hospital and informed the police.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Hardam Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148, 149 (both rioting) and 427 (mischief and thereby causes loss or damage to the amount of fifty rupees or upwards) of the IPC was lodged against the accused at Doraha Police station.