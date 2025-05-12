One held in 2 crore extortion bid on Haryana’s Charkhi Dadri businessman

Charkhi Dadri police have arrested a man for demanding ₹2 crore in extortion from a businessman. The arrest was made on the complaint of Charkhi Dadri businessman. (iStock)

The accused has been identified as Vikas Mishra, of Charkhi Dadri. The extortion call was made from the accused’s phone number.

In his complaint to the police, businessman Praveen Garg said that he had received a video on his WhatsApp in which four persons were asking him to pay ₹2 crore or to face dire consequences and also threatened to kill his family. He later received an extortion call and he immediately informed the police.

Charkhi Dadri deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Dheeraj Kumar said that they have arrested the main accused Vikas Mishra, who issued threats and demanded ransom from the businessman. A pistol has been recovered from the accused and he has been sent to one-day police remand.

The DSP said that they have launched a manhunt to arrest the other three accused.

Two booked for firing shots outside social media influencer’s home in Jhajjar

Jhajjar police have booked two persons for firing shots outside the home of a social media influencer at Dhandlan village on Saturday night.

In his complaint to the police, the influencer Rahul’s brother Rinku Kumar said that the incident took place around 8.30 pm on Saturday when two persons identified as Abhishek Punia and Akshay came outside their home and fired shots.

“They threatened to kill my brother Rahul, who has over 1.3 million followers on Instagram. They said that Rahul used to speak against them on social media and they will teach him a lesson,” he added.

Rakesh Kumar, in-charge of Dighal police check-post said that the accused have been booked under various sections of the Arms Act.