One held with 21 lakh drug money in Amritsar; two at large
A 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly smuggling heroin and arms in Amritsar and its adjoining districts and ₹ 20.8 lakh drug money recovered from his possession, police said on Saturday.
The arrested accused has been identified as Mohabbatjit Singh of Nathan Di Khui village falling under the Mehta police station.
However, his two accomplices, identified as Gurjit Singh alias Gora of Nathan Di Khui village and Kuljit Singh alias Shiva of Kirpal Colony in Amritsar city, are absconding. Police said the trio had been involved in the smuggling of heroin and weapons for the last a few years.
Deputy suprintendent of police (DSP) Sucha Singh Bal said, “the accused was arrested by a team led by Mehta station house officer Lovepreet Singh following a tip-off. There are many more associates of the accused and our teams are working to nab then all to break the entire nexus of smuggling.”
The DSP said that they have got Mohabbatjit’s three day remand during which his backward and forward linkages will be ascertained.
He said Mohabbatjit was already facing five criminal cases, including three under the Arms Act.
Gora and Kuljit have been facing one and three cases respectively. Kuljit was nominated in a murder case registered in 2016 at the Sadar police station in Amritsar.
A fresh case under various sections of the NDPS and the Arms Act has been registered against the trio at the Mehta police station.
-
Barmer crash: Fighter pilot Advitiya Bal cremated with full military honours
Amid intense sloganeering, the mortal remains of 26-year-old flight lieutenant Advitiya Bal were cremated with full military honours near Adivitya's' native village Jinder Mehlu on the Indo-Pak border in RS Pura sector in Jammu district on Saturday. Flight lieutenant Bal and wing commander Mohit Rana of Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, were killed when in a MiG-21 aircraft at Rajasthan's Barmer on Thursday evening.
-
600 pilgrims leave for Amarnath cave shrine
Nearly 600 pilgrims left the Yatri Niwas base camp at Bhagwati Nagar for the cave shrine of Amarnath in the south Kashmir Himalayas on Saturday. Senior superintendent of police (SSP, traffic) Shabir Malik said that following improvement in the weather, the 270- km long Jammu-Srinagar national highway was opened for traffic without any major hiccups.
-
Kargil war: Point 5140 named ‘Gun Hill’
To commemorate the victory of Indian armed forces and pay tribute to the supreme sacrifice of the gunners in 'Operation Vijay', Point 5140 at Drass in Kargil has been christened as 'Gun Hill', a defence spokesman said on Saturday. On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of 'Operation Vijay', declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle with Pakistani troops on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.
-
AAP stages protests against inflation, GST on food items in HP
The Himachal Pradesh unit of the Aam Aadmi Party staged a protest against unrelenting inflation and Goods and Service Tax on food items outside the deputy commissioner's office in Shimla on Saturday. Addressing the protestors, aAP state president Surjeet Thakur said that the government has tried to take away the right of food from the people of the country, especially the poor, by imposing GST on food items such as flour, lentils, rice, and milk and curd.
-
On visit to his home turf Seraj, Jai Ram doles out sops
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for developmental projects worth ₹59.26 crore in Seraj assembly constituency of Mandi district on Saturday. The projects of which foundation stones were laid included the ₹30.2 crore 50-bedded integrated AYUSH hospital at Dheem in Janjehli, ₹2.19 crore lift irrigation scheme for Majhakhal, Janehar, Bakhalwar and Jarol village and ₹1.39 crore flow-irrigation scheme at Bungrail Chowk in Tehsil Thunag.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics