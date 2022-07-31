One held with 21 lakh drug money in Amritsar; two at large

A 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly smuggling heroin and arms in Amritsar and its adjoining districts and ₹ 20.8 lakh drug money recovered from his possession, police said on Saturday.

The arrested accused has been identified as Mohabbatjit Singh of Nathan Di Khui village falling under the Mehta police station.

However, his two accomplices, identified as Gurjit Singh alias Gora of Nathan Di Khui village and Kuljit Singh alias Shiva of Kirpal Colony in Amritsar city, are absconding. Police said the trio had been involved in the smuggling of heroin and weapons for the last a few years.

Deputy suprintendent of police (DSP) Sucha Singh Bal said, “the accused was arrested by a team led by Mehta station house officer Lovepreet Singh following a tip-off. There are many more associates of the accused and our teams are working to nab then all to break the entire nexus of smuggling.”

The DSP said that they have got Mohabbatjit’s three day remand during which his backward and forward linkages will be ascertained.

He said Mohabbatjit was already facing five criminal cases, including three under the Arms Act.

Gora and Kuljit have been facing one and three cases respectively. Kuljit was nominated in a murder case registered in 2016 at the Sadar police station in Amritsar.

A fresh case under various sections of the NDPS and the Arms Act has been registered against the trio at the Mehta police station.