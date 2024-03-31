One planet for all: Protect the voiceless, be their saviour

In this rat race, while you walk through the lanes today, divert some of your attention to your surroundings; something that you may have unknowingly overlooked, unheard or unfelt. In a crowd of 1.4 billion people and approx. 203 lakh community animals (including community dogs and cattle), we might miss or not notice things that need our attention. In this rat race, while you walk through the lanes today, divert some of your attention to your surroundings; something that you may have unknowingly overlooked, unheard or unfelt. In a crowd of 1.4 billion people and approx. 203 lakh community animals (including community dogs and cattle), we might miss or not notice things that need our attention. (HT File)

I ask myself, and often wonder if humans, as a species, possess greater intelligence and a greater ability to shape their environments? Do we recognise the intricate balance of the world we live in?

On the upcoming World Stray Animals Day, which is on April 4, we need to understand that community animals have co-habited for centuries and played a pivotal role in our history. Dogs were not only valued as companions but also served various practical purposes like guarding homes and villages, herding livestock, and even assisted in hunting. Some historical texts and scriptures (Mahabharata and Ramayana) mention the loyalty and bravery of certain dogs in battles and wars. Cats were valued for their ability to hunt rodents and snakes, helping to protect food supplies and homes from infestations. They were also kept as pets by royalty and nobility, symbolising prosperity and good fortune. Historically, cows provided essential resources such as milk, dung (used for fuel and fertiliser), and labour in agriculture, making them an integral part of the agrarian economy.

Now, with unplanned and spontaneous urbanisation and increased human population, these animals are considered a ‘menace’ in their own habitat. With inadequate waste disposal methods, they are compelled to scavenge for livelihood, adapting to the environment created by human actions. Similarly, ineffective Animal Birth Control (ABC) measures leave animals to manage their own population, and are often relocated, that further leads to territorial fights which increases human-animal conflict. Additionally, inadequate regulation of slaughterhouses and indiscriminate disposal of slaughter waste gives some street animals an abundant source of food to multiply unabated.

However, they encounter many challenges daily on the streets, including lack of food, water, shelter, and healthcare, to minimal understanding of animal psychology due to which they face abuse and neglect. The scarcity of these resources often leads to struggles for survival, often aggravating issues such as malnutrition and diseases, further leading to human-animal conflict.

Now, if we try to look at this from the lens of psychology, humans are unique in the animal kingdom, but not necessarily superior. The first step is to understand that if community animals didn’t exist, it would be a havoc to mankind. Their presence is crucial for maintaining the balance in our ecosystem. Without them, it’s an interference to our natural ecosystem, further causing disruptions in waste management and a vast increase in rodent, insect and reptilian population, which will be a threat for human well-being and our environment.

In my case, someone who has always been around animals, and believes that it is my responsibility as a citizen, I always focused on ‘solutions’ and that has been my understanding of harmony. I learnt early that rescuing is one part of animal welfare, but I wanted to do more, for both animals and humans. Like I always sympathise with someone who is afraid of dogs. I understand why vegetable vendors must scare off the community cows. None of us want to be at a loss, but neither do animals. And I am no one to justify anyone’s action. But how could I do better? I volunteered, actively participated in the field and recently started working with an animal welfare organisation. I wanted to be a part of the system that addressed various aspects of issues that are related to our environment and would help in decreasing the human-animal conflict.

As we reflect on this day together, it is crucial that each one of us recognise the role we play in supporting community animals and our environment. If you are someone who wishes to begin their journey, you may get in touch with your local animal welfare organisation. Connect with local feeders / rescuers or get in touch with your district magistrate office and your district’s Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals to explore and understand the opportunities for your participation. Together, let’s create a more compassionate society where humans and animals coexist harmoniously.

(The author is associated with the India Animal Fund. Views expressed are personal)