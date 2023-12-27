One road fatality every two days in Mohali: Data

Over the past 11 months, Mohali experienced a grim statistic of at least one road accident-related fatality every two days, as revealed by police data. The district witnessed a total of 259 deaths in 465 road accidents. Over the past 11 months, Mohali experienced a grim statistic of at least one road accident-related fatality every two days, as revealed by police data. The district witnessed a total of 259 deaths in 465 road accidents. (Representational image)

According to police data, 247 out of the total accidents proved to be fatal and 207 were with grievous injuries. Of the overall fatalities from road accidents till November 30, approximately 50% involved individuals on two-wheelers. Pedestrians face the next highest risk, followed by cyclists in mishap-related deaths.

The police data indicates an unrelenting trend of road accidents in Mohali, with the statistics for 2023 closely mirroring those of the previous year.

In 2022, 296 fatalities occurred in 494 reported road accidents across the district. Last year, out of 146 victims, a majority were riding two-wheelers (72 pedestrians, 42 four-wheeler drivers, 23 cyclists, and seven auto-rickshaw drivers/riders, along with six on cycle rickshaws).

Six areas, including Airport Road, Sohana, Kharar, Zirakpur, Lalru, and Dera Bassi, witnessed a staggering 62% of the total road fatalities in 2022, according to police department data.

Road crashes are predominantly attributed to speeding and driving on the wrong side, according to traffic experts.

A road safety activist, Harpreet Singh said, “Despite speeding and driving on the wrong side being the major contributors to fatalities in road accidents, there is minimal traffic rule enforcement by Mohali police. Many drivers on Mohali roads openly flout the law, as there is a lack of police presence and an absence of an e-challaning mechanism similar to that in Chandigarh.”

“Commuters brazenly ignore red lights, change lanes recklessly, drive against traffic, and exceed speed limits. Unless a sustained and stringent challaning initiative is implemented, lives will remain at risk,” added Singh.

There is a need for thorough and strict enforcement, coupled with educational initiatives about rules and regulations. The police should establish a deterrent and execute a targeted campaign, adopting measures on roads and lanes, he added.

Efforts were made to contact senior superintendent of police (SSP) Mohali, Sandeep Garg, but he remained unavailable for comment.

The Punjab Police are set to implement traffic violation challans through cameras, aiming to reduce violations and subsequently minimise accidents.

In a bid to address speeding and enhance road safety, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) is also undertaking the construction of 20 major roundabouts.