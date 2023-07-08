Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panchkula: e-Hajri app for online attendance of all 642 Safai Mitras from Monday

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Jul 08, 2023 01:04 AM IST

MC commissioner said training will be given to all supervisors and they will be explained about the functioning of the app

To bring transparency in the attendance system, the attendance of Safai Mitras of Panchkula municipal corporation (MC) will now be marked online.

The app will be installed in the mobile phone of the supervisor and all 642 Safai Mitras could mark their attendance from the phone of the supervisor only. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
From Monday, all Safai Mitras will mark their attendance through an app — e-Hajri — of the civic body.

MC commissioner Sachin Gupta said the app will be made available to all ward/Sector supervisors on Monday. The commissioner said on Monday morning, training will be given to all supervisors and they will be explained about the functioning of the app.

He said the app will be installed in the mobile phone of the supervisor and all 642 Safai Mitras could mark their attendance from the phone of the supervisor only. They won’t be able to access the app from their personal phones and will have to go to ward/Sector supervisor to mark their attendance, he said.

“The attendance, with a photo of the Safai Mitra, will be marked at the start and end of the duty,” added Gupta.

Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal said at present, the attendance of Safai Mitras was being marked manually, which was not being monitored properly. He added that the issue of online attendance of Safai Mitras was raised in a recent meeting of the sanitation committee, in which it was decided that the attendance of Safai Mitras should be made online. He said with the introduction of the online attendance system, there will be transparency in the attendance of Safai Mitras.

