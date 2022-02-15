Online fraud: Four booked for stealing 6.2L from Ludhiana residents’ bank accounts in two separate cases

Police registered two separate cases against fraudsters for stealing ₹6.20 lakhs from two city residents by hacking their e-banking accounts and credit cards.

In the first case, the Sarabha Nagar police have booked three accused–including Pankaj Das, Rahul Madhukar Chahvar and Ishwar Chander–following the statement of Ajit Singh, 60, of Housing board colony, Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar.

Singh said the accused allegedly hacked his e-banking account and transferred ₹5.60 lakh from his fixed deposits to his account, later moving the money to another account. He filed the complaint on June 12, 2021 and the case was registered on Monday.

Assistant sub-inspector Santokh Singh, who is investigating the case, said the amount was transferred into the accounts of Pankaj Das, Rahul Madhukar Chahvar and Ishwar Chander.

A case under sections 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at the Sarabha Nagar police station.

In a similar case, the Division number 3 police have booked Amit Sumeshkharan of Maharashtra following the complaint of Pardeep Singh of Hai Kartar Colony.

The accused allegedly stole ₹58,000 from his account using his credit card details. He had filed the complaint on January 7, 2021.

Assistant sub-inspector Jagdish Singh, the investigating officer, said a case has been registered following a 13-month long investigation.