Online friend in UK tries to dupe Pinjore man of 25k, booked

Police have booked an unidentified woman for trying to dupe a Pinjore resident of ₹25,800 after befriending him online. On July 5, he got a call from a woman, who said she was calling from Worldwide Courier and informed him that he needed to pay custom duty of ₹ 25,800 to receive the parcel.

The complainant, Himmat Rai, 38, who is into plastic trading, said he befriended a woman named Tina through Facebook in June 2022. She shared that she was a dental surgeon and lived in England.

On June 25 this year, she informed him via WhatsApp that she had sent a laptop for him as a birthday gift and also shared a picture of the parcel. She sent him a weblink to track the parcel.

When he checked the link, he found that the parcel was at the Mumbai International airport and awaiting custom clearance. On July 5, he got a call from a woman, who said she was calling from Worldwide Courier and informed him that he needed to pay custom duty of ₹25,800 to receive the parcel.

Rai said that though he made the payment, he never received the parcel, following which he contacted his bank and got the payment stopped. Acting on his complaint, police registered a case under Sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at the cyber police station.

