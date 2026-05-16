Only BJP’s double-engine govt in Punjab can accelerate devp: Saini

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab failed to check corruption and drug abuse, which have reached alarming levels, said Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, while asserting that only a BJP-led “double-engine government” could ensure development and clean governance in Punjab. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini and other devotees pose for a group photo during his visit to the Gurudwara Shri Chilla Sahib, in Sirsa on Friday. (@NayabSainiBJP)

Saini was interacting with reporters in Sirsa on Friday after flagging off a special pilgrimage train for Takht Sachkhand Sri Hazur Sahib in Nanded under the “Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yatra Yojana”.

The CM said that the people of Punjab had voted for AAP to get rid of corruption, but now they are feeling betrayed. “The duty of a government is not to be involved in corruption,” Saini said, adding that the “so-called honest government” stood exposed after recent enforcement actions in Punjab.

He alleged that corruption was rampant in tehsils and police stations and accused the AAP government of pushing Punjab deeper into crisis. The CM also took a swipe at AAP over the use of Bhagat Singh’s image, saying the party had no moral right to invoke the freedom fighter’s legacy while Punjab was battling corruption and drug abuse.

Pitching BJP as an only alternative in Punjab, Saini said that the BJP-led government would speed up development and extend welfare schemes similar to those running in Haryana, including MSP benefits for farmers, Ayushman Bharat, Chirayu health coverage and solar energy schemes.

Reacting to a question, the CM said the Haryana government has taken measures in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for fuel conservation and environmental protection. He said the government had reduced the number of official vehicles and encouraged virtual meetings wherever possible. Saini announced that another special pilgrimage train would be sent to Somnath Temple in Gujarat on June 8.