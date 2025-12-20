Only SP and DIG to interact with media: Himachal DGP

Only officers of the rank of superintendent of police in districts and deputy inspector general in ranges will interact with the media. Only officers of the rank of superintendent of police in districts and deputy inspector general in ranges will interact with the media. These directions were passed by the DGP, Himachal Pradesh, Ashok Tiwari, in an order that prohibited police officers in Himachal Pradesh below the rank of superintendent of police in districts and deputy inspector general in the ranges from interacting with the media. ((Representative Image/X/@@himachalpolice))

The order issued by the office of director general of police late on Thursday evening pointed out that the sub-divisional police officers (SDPO) and station house officers (SHO) were on certain occasions seen interacting with media on various issues, making public statements and commenting on crime, investigations and other policing related matters.

The order clarified that “only the SP of the district and DIG of the range are authorised to formally interact with the media on matters relating to crime, law and order, investigations, policing policies and other official issues, and that too with prior approval of police headquarters, wherever required.”

The order also mentioned Section 29 of Himachal Pradesh Police Act, 2007, which mandates discipline, obedience to lawful orders and adherence to prescribed conduct by police officers, and Rule 16.1 and 16.2 of Punjab Police Rules, 1934, as applicable to Himachal Pradesh, which lays emphasis on discipline, subordination and compliance with lawful orders.