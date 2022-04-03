Op Muskan: 28 child beggars, labourers rescued in Chandigarh
Over the last two days, the anti-human trafficking unit of the Chandigarh Police have rescued 28 children, who were either being made to beg or work as labourers, under Operation Muskan VII.
On April 1, as many as 16 children who were found begging across Chandigarh – Sector 44/45 chowk; Sector 17 Bus Stand Chowk; Sector 15 market, Sector 17 plaza and Sector 30 market – were medically examined at the Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, and admitted at Asha Kiran, Sector 46, and Women Worker Hostel, Sector 24.
The next day, seven more beggars and five child labourers were rescued from the Burail Market. Two awareness programmes were also organised at Government Model High School, Burail village, Sector 45; and Chandigarh and Housing Board Colony, Sector 29, Chandigarh, in which approximately 150 students were sensitised about human trafficking, child labour and other child-related issues.
Panjab University likely to scrap MPhil from 2022-23 session
Panjab University is likely to discontinue the MPhil programme being run in its various departments from the 2022-23 academic session, in line with the mandate of the National Education Policy (NEP-2020). A decision in this regard was taken by the varsity's apex governing body, the senate, in February. Earlier this year, Delhi University had also decided to discontinue the programme from the next session.
Chandigarh: Elante Mall officials booked for barricading food court entrance
Police have booked members of Elante Mall's management after they ordered barricading of the mall's food court in the wee hours of Saturday following a dispute with its lessee. Gupta's counsel, Rajneesh Sareen, said the nine-year lease for the food court ended on March 31. But Gupta had requested extension in lieu of the time lost due to the Covid-19 pandemic and some renovations.
North zone AG hockey tournament: Delhi thrash Himachal Pradesh 8-0, make it to semi finals
Riding on fine performances, accountant general Delhi thrashed AG Himachal Pradesh 8-0 in the opening match of the North Zone Hockey Tournament at the Sector 42 stadium on Saturday. AG Delhi took the lead in the third minute when captain Sanjeev Sharma scored a field goal. Led by impressive performances, AG Delhi players dominated the first half and were leading 4-0 going into the half time.
Badminton Tournament: Chandigarh shuttler Abhishek Saini enters semis
Chandigarh shuttler Abhishek Saini stormed into the semi-finals in the men's singles category with a 21-8, 21-17 win over Punjab's Lakshya Sharma on the second day of the Scott-Edil Invitational Badminton Tournament on Saturday. The tournament was hosted by the Mohali District Badminton Association under the aegis of Badminton Federation of India at Shivalik Public School.
Hit-and-run accused held after high-speed chase by SBS Nagar DC
Deputy commissioner Vishesh Sarangal on Saturday caught a car driver trying to flee after hitting two persons on a scooter after a 2-km chase. As he approached Langroya, he saw a Maruti Swift Dzire car hitting two persons on a scooter near a petrol pump and fleeing the spot. The car was finally stopped after a 2-km chase. He asked the police to take necessary action against the driver of the car.
