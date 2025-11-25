Op Sindoor guided by Lord Krishna’s message, says Rajnath in Kurukshetra

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said during Operation Sindoor earlier this year, India’s action was guided by the message that Lord Krishna gave to the Pandavas during the Mahabharata. Defence minister Rajnath Singh with Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and Swami Gyananand Maharaj at Geeta Gyan Sansthanam during his visit to Kurukshetra on Monday. (@NayabSainiBJP)

“Krishna taught that war should not be fought for revenge or ambition but for the establishment of righteous rule. He also taught Arjuna that a person who follows the path of righteousness is never afraid,” the minister said.

He was addressing a gathering on “Svadharma and Swadeshi in Shrimad Bhagavat Gita: Inspiration for Duty, Peace and Harmony”, after inaugurating the 10th International Gita conference at Srimad Bhagavad Gita Sadan of Kurukshetra University.

While referring to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, the minister said the terrorists committed a dastardly and inhuman act when the innocent tourists were killed after they were asked about their religion.

“The incident, I believe was not only challenging the peace-loving nature of India; the terrorists and their handlers had assumed that India’s decency was its weakness, but they forgot that India is the country of the Gita, where there is compassion and also the inspiration to protect the ‘dharma’ on the battlefield,” he said.

While talking about India’s reply to the Pahalgam terror attack, Singh said a strong message was sent through the Operation Sindoor, which they had not been able to forget till today.

“We showed to the world that India does not want war, but if it is compelled, it does not run away and gives a strong reply. I also believe that Operation Sindoor was not only a military operation, but a proclamation of India’s self-commitment, self-respect and self-confidence,” he said.

“Even Lord Krishna had also explained the same to the Pandavas that war should not be fought for revenge or ambition but for the establishment of righteous rule. During the operation, we followed the message of Lord Krishna. A message was sent that India will neither remain silent against terrorism nor fall weak under any circumstances. Lord Krishna had explained to Arjuna in Kurukshetra that dharma is not protected only by preaching, it is protected by deeds, and Operation Sindoor was that dharma-based deed, which we adopted,” he added.

The defence minister was accompanied by Haryana cabinet ministers Anil Vij and Krishan Bedi, Kurukshetra MP Naveen Jindal, Swami Gyananad Maharaj, Kurukshetra University vice-chancellor Som Nath Sachdeva and several renowned scholars and religious gurus.

Public relations deputy director Jimmy Sharma said a souvenir of this conference and the Kurukshetra University Journal containing research papers of the 2024 Gita Conference were released on the occasion.

Earlier, the defence minister also inaugurated Haryana Pavilion at Brahma Sarovar, being organised jointly by Kurukshetra University and the Kurukshetra Development Board.

He said the Haryana Pavilion was a mirror of Haryanvi culture, showcasing the state’s rich folk art and culture to everyone.

Later, chief minister Nayab Singh Saini joined the defence minister and Swami Gyananand Maharaj at Geeta Gyan Sansthanam.

MEA amplifying Gita’s message world over: Jaishankar

A video message from external affairs minister S Jaishankar was presented during the event, highlighting how India was taking the message of the Bhagavad Gita to the global stage, with more than 50 Indian missions organising parallel events as part of the International Gita Mahotsav.

“In collaboration with Missions abroad, the ministry has identified distinguished foreign scholars who will participate in the celebrations, bringing diverse perspectives to this spiritual dialogue. Over 25 translated editions of the Bhagavad Gita have been collected for exhibition, showcasing its reach across cultures and languages,” the minister said.

“Through exhibitions, discourses and cultural programmes in India and abroad, the ministry is paying homage to Lord Krishna’s eternal teachings and their transformative power. This global celebration is not merely a cultural gathering, it is a reaffirmation of shared values and a call to live with courage and compassion. By bringing together communities across borders, the ministry strives to embody the Gita’s spirit of harmony and resilience,” Jaishankar added.