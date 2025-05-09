Op Sindoor: Kashmir off to slow start after sleepless night of LoC shelling

It was a slow start to Friday in the Valley, particularly in the summer capital of Srinagar, after an anxious night of cross-border attacks through multiple drones and heavy shelling in Jammu and Kashmir amid escalating tension with Pakistan. A man standing near a damaged house after shelling by Pakistani troops in the Gingle area of Uri in Baramulla district on Friday. (Waseem Andrabi/HT)

Businesses opened late on Friday morning, while traffic was thin and educational institutions remained closed.

Following India’s targeted strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Wednesday, the neighbouring country mounted multiple drone and missile attacks that were thwarted by the Indian air defence system in Jammu, Udhampur and Pathankot on Thursday night.

A 40-year-old woman was killed and five others were injured in Uri late on Thursday night after Pakistan resorted to heavy shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district besides the Gulmarg, Nowgam and Kupwara sectors.

Residents of Srinagar were up till late on Thursday night, fearing attacks on military installations and airports from across the border. A complete blackout was observed well past midnight.

“The tension is palpable. People are leaving their homes only after confirming the situation on roads and in markets,” said Danish Ahmad, a resident of Srinagar city’s outskirts.

“What happened on Thursday night weighs heavy on the minds of people. Some markets have opened, but many shops are still empty,” said Jasim Amin, a businessman of Dalgate.

Abdul Hameed, a streetside seller of Kashmir handicrafts, returned home seeing no tourist activity on Boulevard Road in Srinagar. “There are hardly any tourists. Business is down and markets are affected by the panic,” he said.

All universities, colleges and schools have been closed till the weekend.

UT education minister Sakina Itoo said: “All schools, colleges and universities in Jammu and Kashmir will remain closed on May 9 and 10 as a precautionary measure. Stay safe.”

University examinations have been postponed, while the administration is considering extending the school closure days.

“Monday is anyway a holiday. We will review the decision on Monday afternoon. The situation at the time will determine if the closure is extended or not,” chief minister Omar Abdullah posted on X.