Op Sindoor: Security up at tourist towns in Himachal Pradesh

Amid escalating tension between India and Pakistan under the ongoing Operation Sindoor in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack, Himachal Pradesh on Friday stepped up security at its tourist destinations of Dharamshala-McLeodganj, Chamba-Khajjiar, Kullu-Manali and Shimla. The civil secretariat in Shimla. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has convened an emergency meeting in Shimla and directed increasing security at touris places, around temples, hydroelectric projects and Himachal Pradesh’s border areas. (HT file photo)

The state government has appealed to people to immediately inform the police about any suspicious person at these tourist places.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu chaired an emergency meeting and also directed increasing security around temples, hydroelectric projects and the state’s border areas.

The orders assume significance in the backdrop of Operation Sindoor, triggered by the Pahalgam terrorist attack that left 26 people dead, most of them tourists, on April 22. India avenged the attack by carrying out precise missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan.

With tourism hit in neighbouring Jammu and Kashmir, the footfall in Kullu-Manali, Dharamshala-McLeodganj, Chamba-Khajjiar and Shimla was showing an increase till the military operation began. Dharamshala was also hosting the Indian Premier League cricket matches that now stand suspended.

All educational institutions in Una district were closed on Friday. According to the orders, all government and private educational institutes, colleges, industrial training institutes, vocational training centres, and anganwadis shall remain closed in the district that shares its border with Punjab.

The Bilaspur district administration has issued a precautionary advisory with district magistrate Rahul Kumar appealing to residents to ensure a complete blackout in their respective areas to minimise risks in the event of a potential aerial attack on Friday.

According to the guidelines, all outdoor lights and any indoor lights visible from outside must be turned off at night. Citizens have been advised to remain in safe and sheltered locations and avoid unnecessary travel. The administration has further urged a halt to vehicular movement at night to facilitate the smooth functioning of security agencies in case of any emergency.

To thwart any possibility of an attack, the Himachal Police headquarters issued instructions to all four ranges in the state to remain alert. The deputy inspector generals (DIGs) of Shimla Range, Central Range, South Range and North Range have been asked to remain in constant touch with the headquarters and keep it updated.