Sun, Dec 14, 2025
OPD in Rewari AIIMS should become operational by March 2026: Union minister

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Dec 14, 2025 06:36 am IST

Rao Inderjit, who is also Lok Sabha MP from Gurgaon, reviewed the progress of the under-construction AIIMS and said early start of OPD services would provide significant relief to residents of Rewari district and adjoining areas

Union minister of state for statistics, programme implementation and planning Rao Inderjit Singh on Saturday directed officials to ensure that the outpatient department (OPD) at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Majra in Rewari will become operational by March 2026 in line with the prescribed guidelines.

Union minister of state for statistics, programme implementation and planning Rao Inderjit Singh. (File)
Rao Inderjit, who is also Lok Sabha MP from Gurgaon, reviewed the progress of the under-construction AIIMS and said early start of OPD services would provide significant relief to residents of Rewari district and adjoining areas. He also said that faculty-related arrangements should be completed well in time and classes should commence from the next academic session.

During an inspection, the Union minister also reviewed the proposed construction of a railway overbridge (ROB) over the railway line and directed officers to initiate the work at the earliest. He inspected the OPD building along with the entire under-construction AIIMS campus.

AIIMS director Dr DN Sharma said that construction of the 750-bed AIIMS at Majra was being done at a rapid pace. Being developed over 210 acres at an estimated cost of around 1,700 crore, the institute will be equipped with all facilities available at other AIIMS across the country. Dr Sharma said that classes at Majra AIIMS were proposed to start from June–July 2026 academic session. As per existing norms, the institute will initially offer 50 MBBS seats, which will later be increased to 100.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / OPD in Rewari AIIMS should become operational by March 2026: Union minister
AI Summary AI Summary

Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh announced that the outpatient department at AIIMS Majra, Rewari, will be operational by March 2026, benefiting local residents. He emphasized timely faculty arrangements and class commencement for the next academic session. The 750-bed facility, costing ₹1,700 crore, will start with 50 MBBS seats, eventually increasing to 100.