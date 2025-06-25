Operation Aakrman: Panchkula police arrest 53

In a decisive move against crime, drug trafficking, and anti-social activities, the district police on Tuesday registered 12 FIRs and arrested 53 individuals including those involved in serious offenses. The move came as part of a large-scale checking and raid operation across the district under “Operation Aakrman”. This special operation involved 42 teams and 208 police personnel deployed in various areas. Police officials seized around 207gm of heroin, 500gm of opium, and 320gm of charas under the NDPS Act. (HT photo for representation)

The arrests included four accused under the Excise Act, three under the Gambling Act, three under the NDPS Act, one wanted warrant holder, four PPS offenders, one proclaimed offender, one cybercriminal, 19 accused in assault cases, one snatcher, and six individuals accused of theft. Additional arrests were also made in various other cases.

During an on-site search operation, the police officials seized around 207gm of heroin, 500gm of opium, and 320gm of charas under the NDPS Act. Under the Excise Act, around 97 bottles of country liquor were recovered, and ₹4,640 in cash was seized under the Gambling Act. Additionally, ₹5,000 in cash and a motorcycle used in a snatching incident were also confiscated.