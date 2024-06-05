Operation Bluestar anniversary: 2,300 personnel to guard Amritsar city

To ensure that no untoward incident takes place during the commemoration of the Operation Bluestar’s 40th anniversary, the Punjab Police have made elaborate security arrangements as 2,300 jawans are set to guard Amritsar city. Among them are two companies of the BSF and one of the CRPF besides 1,000 anti-riot police personnel and cops from neighbouring districts, a police spokesperson said. Security personnel keep vigil in Ghee Mandi of Amritsar on Wednesday. (Sameer Sehgal /HT)

Cops and paramilitary personnel are being deployed at key points of the city. Checkpoints have been installed on the roads leading to the Golden Temple. Inside the Golden Temple complex, the SGPC has deployed hundreds of its task force members.

Police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said security arrangements and robust traffic management were in place.

Meanwhile, a big gathering is expected as the event has coincided with the landslide victories of detained radical Sikh leader Amritpal Singh and Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa, son of Beant Singh, one of the assassins of the then PM Indira Gandhi.

Parents of Amritpal Singh are expected to reach here. Khalsa will be in Amritsar on Wednesday evening, said Sukhwinder Singh Agwan, nephew of the other assassin, Satwant Singh, who organised the poll campaign for him in Faridkot constituency.

The function will start at the Akal Takht at around 7 am and concluded till 8.30 am with a customary address of the jathedar. Sarbat Khalsa-designated parallel acting jathedar of Akal Takht Dhian Singh Mand will also reach there to deliver his sandesh (message).

Meanwhile, the Dal Khalsa took out a “holocaust remembrance” parade in remembrance of those killed during the Operation Bluestar. The radical group has also given the call of Amritsar Bandh on June 6.