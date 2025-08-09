Search
Operation Kagar against Maoists targeting tribals, allege student, farm unions in Moga

ByHT Correspondent, Bathinda
Published on: Aug 09, 2025 08:06 am IST

BKU president Joginder Singh Ugrahan claimed the tribal areas of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and other regions were facing killings by the security forces

Several Left-leaning unions of farmers, farm labourers, students and Tarksheel Society staged a rally in Moga on Friday, demanding withdrawal of central government’s Operation Kagar, aimed at eliminating Naxal terrorism.

Convened by the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan), under the banner of Mass Democratic Organisations of Punjab, the protesters alleged that the tribal population in Naxal-affected states was facing excesses by the security forces under the operation.

BKU president Joginder Singh Ugrahan claimed the tribal areas of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and other regions were facing killings by the security forces. State president of Krantikari Kisan Union, Baldev Singh Zira called for unity among various sections of society to protect the rights of tribal communities, and work to safeguard the interests of the agrarian sections in Punjab and other states.

Buta Singh Mehmoodpur read out a two-point resolution passed by the gathering, condemning operations by the security forces in the states infested by Maoist extremism and expressing solidarity with the population in Gaza, affected by the military action of Israel.

Later, a protest march was held by the protesters in support of their demands.

