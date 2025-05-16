Menu Explore
{Operation Sindoor} CM visits slain lance naik’s family in Palwal

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 16, 2025 08:34 AM IST

The chief minister said that the family members of the soldier will receive financial assistance and other benefits as per the government's policy.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday visited village Nagla Mohammadpur to pay tribute to lance naik Dinesh Kumar Sharma, was killed in a recent attack by the Pakistani Army on the Poonch border. Sharma belonged to the subdivision of Hodal in district Palwal. Saini expressed his condolences to the bereaved family members and promised all possible support, a government spokesperson said.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini met with deceased lance naik Dinesh Kumar Sharma's family in Palwal on Thursday. (Sourced)
Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini met with deceased lance naik Dinesh Kumar Sharma’s family in Palwal on Thursday. (Sourced)

The chief minister said that the family members of the soldier will receive financial assistance and other benefits as per the government’s policy.

In response to a suggestion, Saini assured that a park would be constructed in the martyr’s name, honouring his sacrifice during Operation Sindoor.

