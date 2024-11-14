Opposition hails verdict, HP government eyes legal recourse as HC declares CPS’ appointments void

The Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday termed Himachal Pradesh high court declaring the appointing of six chief parliamentary secretaries (CPS) void a “victory for the people of Himachal”. BJP leader and petitioner in HC Satpal Singh Satti (File)

BJP leader and former chief minister (CM) Jai Ram Thakur said, “The Himachal Pradesh HC has rightly held this government accountable for unconstitutional actions intended to benefit political allies.”

Thakur in a statement emphasised that the ruling should serve as a cautionary message to other states considering similar legislation.

“Membership of MLAs who have become CPS should be terminated. The decision was taken by Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu in an unconstitutional and dictatorial manner. So the BJP demands that the membership of all the assembly members appointed to the post of CPS should also be cancelled. Appointment against the Constitution has put a burden of crores of rupees on the state’s revenue,” Thakur said while targeting the Congress-led government in the state.

The former CM accused the Congress of giving importance to its own provisions instead of the Constitution.

BJP legislator Satpal Singh Satti termed the HC’s decision as “a victory for the people of Himachal”, adding, “The judgement has recognized that resources have been misallocated while essential programs for the people suffer.”

Will study the judgement: CM

Meanwhile, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu while talking to mediapersons in Dharamshala said he had not yet gone through the details of the orders.

“If the HC has given such orders to remove CPS, we will study it and discuss it with all officials and cabinet members and will decide accordingly,” he added.

Meanwhile, Baijnath MLA and CPS Kishori Lal said they respected the HC order, adding, “We were not availing many facilities which anyone can take from us. We have already returned the vehicle and we need not hand over any charge. We will remain MLAs and will work for our constituencies.”

Notably, this is not the first time when the appointment of CPS officials has been challenged. In August 2005, the HC had nullified similar appointments, terming them as unconstitutional. The then-CM Virbhadra Singh had brought in the now-nullified 2006 law.