No seat sharing between Cong & AAP in Punjab, says LoP Bajwa

As leaders of the Opposition parties concluded their two-day meeting in Bengaluru on Tuesday to draw a joint strategy to take on the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa said there will be no seat sharing between the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab.

Bajwa said Congress and AAP will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections independently. (Representational Photo)

Bajwa, who is also the leader of opposition in the Punjab assembly, said both parties will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections independently. “We are opposed to them (AAP). We will remain opposed to them. There will be no seat sharing between the two parties here. We will oppose the wrongdoings of their (AAP) government in the state,” the Congress leader told a news channel. The AAP is the ruling party in Punjab whereas the Congress is the principal opposition party. Top leaders of both parties were present in the Bengaluru meeting. Bajwa also said the Congress decided to oppose the ordinance related to the control of services in Delhi because the party was against the BJP-led central government’s attempts to undermine the federal system.

