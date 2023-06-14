Opposition parties rely on vote bank, divisive politics to grab power: Nadda

Launching a blistering attack on the opposition parties, BJP national president JP Nadda on Wednesday said the Congress and other parties had always played vote bank politics and didn’t hesitate in even compromising the interest of the nation for power.

BJP national president JP Nadda addressing a public meeting in Kullu district on Wednesday. (PTI)

Addressing a public meeting at Kullu, the former Union minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had not only transformed India but also changed the country’s political culture from “nepotism to development” and “vote bank politics to report card politics”.

The rally, Nadda’s second in Himachal Pradesh after one at Nurpur on Monday, was organised under BJP’s Mass Outreach Programme to mark Modi government’s nine years in office.

“For Congress and other parties, which have been captured by families, the motive has always been to grab power by dividing people and making false promises,” said Nadda.

The recent report by the National Commission of Backward Classes (NCBC) was a glaring example of vote bank politics of these parties, he alleged.

Nadda said according to the report, OBC people were being denied full quota rights in West Bengal, Bihar, Rajasthan and Punjab.

“In West Bengal, 91.5% OBC quota is going to Muslims, despite the fact that 72% of its population is Hindu,” alleged the BJP president, claiming further that, “The benefit of OBC quota has been given to Bangladeshi infiltrators and Rohingyas.”

He alleged that in seven tribal districts of Rajasthan, no OBC quota had been given at all; in Bihar, only cream layer was getting reservation certificate, while in Punjab, only 12% OBC reservation was being given against provision of 25%.

Drawing a comparison between India before and after 2014, Nadda said before it was marred with corruption and indecision.

“Under the strong leadership of Modi, India is becoming self-reliant and self-sufficient in every sector and the country has also become more secure,” he claimed.

Taking a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Nadda said in the habit of criticising PM Modi, he had started criticising the country.

“In London, Congress’ Yuvraj said democracy in India is in danger. He perhaps forgot that it was his grandmother who imposed emergency, which we will commemorate on June 25. If you can speak anything and have full freedom to do so, despite being convicted by a court, it is possible only in the Indian democracy,” said Nadda.

The BJP president alleged that Rahul was on a foreign visit these days and meeting people of anti-India organisations, something he had done during Doklam standoff when he discreetly met the Chinese ambassador.

“Why did he need to meet the Chinese ambassador? We seek to know,” he said, asking the Congress leader to apologise to the nation.

Nadda further said in Himachal also, the Congress came to power by making false promises and today, the government employees were not getting their salaries on time.

State BJP president Rajeev Bindal and former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur also addressed the rally.

