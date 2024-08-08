Ordinance okayed for job security of 1.2 lakh contractual staff

The Haryana Council of Ministers on Thursday approved an ordinance to provide job security to the contractual employees till they superannuate. Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini chairs a cabinet meeting in Chandigarh on Thursday.

An official spokesperson said that Haryana Contractual Employees (Security of Tenure) Ordinance, 2024 will enhance facilities for contractual employees and guarantee job security.

The spokesperson said that the move will benefit about 1.2 lakh contractual employees. The decision will apply to employees working under Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam (HKRN) including those engaged under outsourcing policy (part-1 and 2).

According to the ordinance, the state government has established provisions to ensure job security for all contractual employees working across state departments, including HKRN until their age of superannuation. Contractual employees who complete five years of service by August 15, 2024, will be eligible. They will receive a basic salary equivalent to the pay scale of posts. Additionally, their consolidated monthly remuneration will be increased with effect from first day of January and first day of July every year corresponding to the increase in dearness allowance.

The ordinance also included provisions for an annual increment on the consolidated monthly remuneration for contractual employees after one year of service. These employees will be entitled to death-cum-retirement gratuity benefits. In addition, contractual employees will also be eligible for all the benefits under the Maternity Act. Under the PM-Jan Arogya Yojana-Chirayu Extension Scheme, the families of contractual employees will also be provided the benefit of health facilities, the spokesperson said.

However, employees earning more than ₹50,000 per month will not be covered by the new stipulations. Those working under centrally sponsored schemes will also be excluded.

The spokesperson said those who have worked for five years or more will get 5% more pay than the minimum pay level of the same post in addition to the consolidated remuneration. Similarly, those who have worked for 8 years or more will get 10 % more than the minimum pay level of the same post in addition to the remuneration. Employees who have worked for 10 years or more will get 15 % more than the minimum pay level of the same post in addition to the remuneration. The cabinet also decided that guest teachers will also receive these benefits.