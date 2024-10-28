Menu Explore
Orientation session for new MLAs soon, says Haryana speaker

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Oct 28, 2024 08:42 AM IST

Haryana assembly speaker and Gharunda MLA Harvinder Kalyan on Sunday said an orientation camp on legislative works would be organised soon for the newly elected MLAs. He was addressing mediapersons at the BJP’s district party office where he was received by working president Brij Gupta, Assandh MLA Yogender Rana and the local party unit.

Haryana assembly speaker and Gharunda MLA Harvinder Kalyan with others during an event.
Haryana assembly speaker and Gharunda MLA Harvinder Kalyan with others during an event.

Earlier in the day, he was welcomed by former Thanesar MLA Subhash Sudha, Nilokheri MLA Bhagwandas Kabirpanthi and party workers at various locations in Kurukshetra and Karnal while he was heading home from Chandigarh.

This was the first visit of the three-time BJP MLA in his home district after taking oath as speaker of the house. He thanked the party high command and the legislators, including those from opposition parties, for electing him unanimously.

Speaking to reporters, he said that as speaker, he would ensure fair conduct of the house so that the public issues raised by the members reach the government earliest for redressal. “There are plans to conduct an orientation camp and workshop for the new members of the house to make them understand the legislative works. I’ve asked all the members to take interest in legislative works and do research on all the issues. Moreover, I believe there should be a positive debate on the issues being raised so that there is a positive result on the public problems,” he added.

As per figures, there are 40 first-time MLAs, maximum 23 from the BJP, 13 from the Congress, two representing INLD and two Independents. Four of the BJP MLAs, including Shruti Choudhry, Arti Rao, Gaurav Gautam and Arvind Sharma, have been elevated as ministers in the government.

Kalyan will on Monday chair a meeting of all district officials at the Karnal Mini Secretariat.

