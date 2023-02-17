Over 1 crore bid quoted for vanity number HP-99-9999; CM Sukhu seeks details

The ministry of road transport and highways has received a bid of ₹1.1 crore for two-wheeler vanity registration number HP-99-9999 during its ongoing e-auction, officials of the Himachal Pradesh transport department said on Thursday.

The bid for this ‘VIP number’ is likely to rise further, they said, adding that the HP-99 is RTO number of Kotkhai subdivision in Shimla.

The bidding process in which 26 bidders were currently active was on till the filing of this report.

According to the transport department officials, the bidding process would end on Friday. Some screenshots of the online auction were also being widely shared on social media platforms.

Such a high quotation for a two-wheeler number plate has also raised suspicion with some netizens demanding the vigilance and income tax authorities to check the credentials of the person who has made the bid.

One section of netizens also claimed that a racket was involved in this process and was quoting such big numbers in order to deter common people from the auction.

Following the reports of such bid, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, it has been learnt, has sought details from subdivisional magistrate Chetna Khandwal and director, transport, Anupam Kashyap.

“Bidding process for the fancy numbers is still underway,” said regional transport officer Manjeet Sharma.

“The auction would close tomorrow and we will be able to comment on it then,” he added.

