Over 10L challans issued for traffic violations in 3 months

As per data released by the police headquarters, a total of 10,13,422 challans were issued between January 1 and March 31, covering a wide range of offences. This includes 5,63,485 challans issued through CCTV cameras, 4,49,931 via e-challan machines, and a mere six manually, underscoring the state police’s continued transition to a fully digitised and surveillance-based traffic management system.

Among the violations, riding without a helmet emerged as the most common offence, accounting for 2,82,020 challans. This was followed closely by 1,97,661 cases of speeding, pointing to the two most pressing road safety concerns in the state. Other major offences included absence of a valid pollution control certificate (1,32,267 cases), lack of third-party insurance (1,12,055), wrong parking (1,26,012), and driving against the flow of traffic (1,09,673).

Action against modified bullet silencers

In a targeted enforcement campaign, Haryana Police also cracked down on motorcycles fitted with illegal modified silencers, particularly those on Bullet bikes that produce loud, firecracker-like sounds. From January to March this year, 2,049 such vehicles were challaned, and their silencers seized and destroyed on the spot.

“The modified silencers installed in vehicles create loud noise that causes public inconvenience, and the sudden loud sounds pose a risk to nearby drivers, potentially leading to road accidents,” a police spokesperson said.

Similarly, action was also taken against the use of black film on vehicle windows and 6,182 vehicles were challaned for this violation, resulting in a total fine of ₹ 6.18 crore.

The spike in challans is also attributed to the statewide expansion of CCTV-based monitoring systems, which are now active on national highways, major roads, and urban intersections. Cameras automatically capture violations such as signal jumping, speeding and lane indiscipline, with challans digitally generated and sent directly to vehicle owners through SMS and email.

Director general of police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur urged the public to cooperate with the campaign, emphasising that the aim of the drive is not punitive, but preventive.

Appealing to the public to follow traffic rules, the DGP stated that this action by Haryana Police aims to ensure traffic rule compliance. “Our objective is not to punish anyone, but to control road accidents and raise awareness about traffic rules. Every life is precious to us, and Haryana Police are committed to safeguarding it,” he said. “We want people to follow rules not out of fear, but out of responsibility and understanding. Following traffic rules can save not just your life but also the lives of others.”