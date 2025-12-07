Over 18K candidates appear for Punjab PCS preliminary exam in Ludhiana

As many as 18,424 candidates from across Punjab appeared for the Punjab State Civil Services (PCS) preliminary examination at 28 centres in Ludhiana on Sunday. The exam, conducted by the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC), was held in two shifts- the first paper from 11 am to 1 pm and the second one from 3 pm to 5 pm. Candidates coming out of Govt Sen Sec School Cemetery Road after repairing for PPSE exam in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Manish/Hindustan Times)

Across the state, around 85,192 candidates had registered for various posts including deputy superintendent of police, tehsildar, excise and taxation officer, food and civil supply officer, labour-cum-conciliation officer, and several other positions.

Sharing his experience, aspirant Amandeep Singh from Jagraon, who has been preparing for the exam for the past three years, said, “There were 180 questions in total, most of which were statement-based. They were tricky and time-consuming.”

Harjeet Singh from Gurdaspur, who appeared for the exam at CT University on Ferozepur Road, said, “I reached the centre well before 10 am to ensure I was on time, but the parking arrangements were somewhat inconvenient, with vehicles having to be parked at a considerable distance. Additionally, the traffic management around the centre could have been better, which added to the initial confusion.”

The examination centres in Ludhiana included CT University, Government College for Girls, MGM Public School (Dugri), BCM School (Basant City), Bhartiya Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School (Sector 39), Arya Senior Secondary School, SCD Government College, SRS Government Polytechnic College, School of Eminence (Model Town), PM Shri Government Model Senior Secondary School (Cemetery Road), RS Model Senior Secondary School (Shastri Nagar), and Guru Nanak Khalsa Senior Secondary School (Gujarkhan), among others.

This year’s PCS exam is being held after a gap of five years with the last test conducted in 2020. Earlier, the preliminary exams were set to be conducted on October 26, which was later shifted to December in light of recent floods in the state.