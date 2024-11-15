Over 2,500 Sikh pilgrims reach Pakistan for gurpurb

A 2,551-member Sikh jatha (group) left for Pakistan via the Attari-Wagah border on Thursday to take part in the celebration of Parkash Gurpurb (birth anniversary) of Guru Nanak at Nankana Sahib, the birth place of Sikhism’s founder. Pilgrims wave from a bus before departing for Pakistan to participate in the celebrations, marking the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, in Amritsar on Thursday. (AFP)

The pilgrims were seen off by the SGPC office-bearers and officials including chief secretary Kulwant Singh Manan at the Golden Temple. The jatha will be led by SGPC member Gurnam Singh Jassal and Sharanjit Kaur will be deputy leader. From SGPC, Gurmeet Singh and Palwinder Singh went with jatha as the general manager in-charges.

After checking, the jatha members were allowed to cross over the international border by road. On the Pakistan side, office-bearers of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) and government officials welcomed the group. They were ferried to Nankana Sahib on buses amid high-security arrangements.

Jassal said that on November 15, the jatha will take part in the celebrations of gurpurb.

“Next day, the group will visit Gurdwara Sacha Sauda, Sheikhupura, and on November 17, it will be at Gurdwara Panja Sahib at Hasan Abdal. On November 18, it will pay obeisance at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib, Narowal, and will remain there for two days. On November 20, it will visit Gurdwara Rori Sahib, Emnabad, and stay at Gurdwara Dehra Sahib, Lahore before returning to India”.