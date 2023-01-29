Over 20 schools running in double shifts for lack of infrastructure

Unable to accommodate the increased strength of students in classrooms, over 20 government schools in the district are functioning in two shifts for the past few years.

As the required infrastructural update remained pending over the years, the schools have been left with no other option but to divide the students into morning and evening shifts and the situation continues to remain the same with no effort made by the government to improve it.

At the senior secondary and model schools, the classes for some grades start as early as 7am and go on till 12:20pm, after which the classes for the remaining grades are held between 12:30pm to 5:15pm.

Along with the rise in the overall population of students, during covid, a major chunk of students from private schools shifted to government schools which led to a spike in enrolments at government facilities.

Around 80 percent of the senior secondary schools running in double shifts have a strength of over 2,500 students. Several schools do not have enough space to create more rooms and are unable to apply for funds to build more rooms.

Government Senior Secondary School, Mundian Kalan, which was recently granted permission by the education department to run in two shifts has a total strength of 2,514 schools, but only 21 classrooms.

A teacher requesting anonymity said that as the area around Chandigarh road is densely populated, the school caters to a huge chunk of population. She added that students were forced to sit in the open area before the new schedule was in effect.

Students who come to schools from areas several kilometres away, especially girls, have to leave their homes around 6am even during winters, she said, adding that more schools should be built in the city given the high demand.

Schools upgraded, yet no change in infrastructure

In the past few years, several government primary schools, including GPS Chhauni Mohalla, and GPS Loco shed had been upgraded by the department into high school and senior secondary schools.

Despite the upgradation, no infrastructure-related measure to increase the number of classrooms was undertaken as a result of which primary and upper primary schools, which have different managements continue to run in one building.

GPS Chhauni Mohalla, which is built in an area of just 190 square yard, hosts students of both high and primary school. Classes for high school students are held in the morning session and the same school turns into primary school during the evening session.

A teacher requesting anonymity said the school has only five classrooms. Due to the non-availability of rooms to create a science lab, a library, or an edusat room, education has taken a hit, she added.

She said that without any science lab, high school students remain devoid of any practical knowledge.

As the registrations for the upcoming session have already begun and the student strength is expected to increase further, it would be a challenge to accommodate the students, she added.

District education officer (Secondary) Harjit Singh said that schools are running in two shifts as the strength of the students has doubled in the last few years. He said that the department is taking measures to improve the infrastructure at the schools. He added that it depends on the government to increase the number of schools.