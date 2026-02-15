Over 22kg heroin, Glock pistols seized in Punjab’s Ferozepur; 4 arrested

In a major crackdown on the trans-border drug network, the Ferozepur police on Saturday arrested four smugglers and seized 22.295 kg of heroin, two sophisticated Glock pistols, and ₹2.05 lakh in drug money. 22.295 kg of heroin, two sophisticated Glock pistols, and ₹2.05 lakh in drug money was seized by Ferozepur police on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The operation, led by the Zira CIA team, began during patrolling and naka-checking. Acting on a specific intelligence input, the police intercepted a Hyundai i-20 car and apprehended four suspects identified as Pratap Singh and Malook Singh of Ferozepur, Jagjit Singh, alias Jagga, of Fazilka, and Kirandeep Singh of Malout.

Deputy inspector general (DIG), Ferozepur Range, Sandeep Sharma said the initial search of the vehicle yielded 2.717 kg of heroin, two Glock pistols with magazines, four live cartridges, and four mobile phones.

Following the arrests, a case was registered under the NDPS Act and Arms Act at the Sadar Ferozepur police station.

During the subsequent interrogation of Pratap Singh, he disclosed a secondary storage location. Acting on this disclosure, police raided a concealed spot near Pratap’s residence, recovering an additional 19.578 kg of heroin and ₹2.05 lakh in cash.

This brought the total seizure to 22.295 kg, marking one of the district’s most significant drug recoveries in recent years.

Investigations revealed that three of the four accused have prior criminal records.

Malook Singh is a habitual offender with multiple NDPS and Arms Act cases filed in 2024 and 2025. Jagjit Singh faces an NDPS case registered in Fazilka in August 2023, while Pratap Singh was previously booked for motorcycle theft in Chandigarh.

The police are now investigating the backward and forward linkages of the syndicate to identify the kingpins and the source of the contraband.

Heroin haul in border belt

Date Location Heroin seized Recovery

Feb 4, 2026: Amritsar 7.6kg Dubai-linked smuggling module busted.

Jan 27, 2026: Fazilka/Amritsar 45kg Joint BSF-police op; 22 pistols also seized.

Jan 15, 2026: Amritsar 20.5kg Recovery from a trans-border smuggling ring.

Nov 22, 2025: Ferozepur 50kg Major haul from a single smuggler by ANTF.

Aug 10, 2025: Gurdaspur 12.3kg Contraband dropped via hexacopter drone.