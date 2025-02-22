Menu Explore
Over 3k ETT teachers to get job letters soon: Punjab government

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 22, 2025 08:58 AM IST

The CM said that for the first time in the history of the state, any government has given a record number of 50,892 jobs to the youth in 35 months of coming into power

The Punjab government will soon give regular appointment letters to 3,381 elementary teachers in the state.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (PTI)
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (PTI)

A decision to this effect was taken in a meeting held under the chairmanship of chief minister Bhagwant Mann here at his official residence on Friday. During the meeting to review the education department here, the chief minister said that the recruitment process of 3,381 ETT teachers has been completed, and two batches of 951 and 2,430 teachers will be shortly given the appointment letters.

The CM said that for the first time in the history of the state, any government has given a record number of 50,892 jobs to the youth in 35 months of coming into power. He said that out of this, more than 11,000 jobs have been given only in the education department.

Chief secretary KAP Sinha, secretary education KK Yadav were among those present.

