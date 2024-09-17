Over 4,500 houses in Chandigarh yet to install mandatory solar plants

Over 4,500 households in Chandigarh are yet to install rooftop solar power plants despite UT administration making it mandatory over eight years ago, data shared by the Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science and Technologies Promotion Society (CREST) has revealed. As many as 1,867 households in Chandigarh have installed the solar power plants at their rooftops, whereas 4,541 houses are yet to comply with the orders, the data showed. (HT Photo)

In 2016, the UT administration had mandated that residential houses with plot size of 500 square yards or more need to install solar power systems to comply with building bylaws.

In a recent order, UT made solar plants mandatory for 250 square yard houses as well, with the aim to enhance the solar power production.

Over the past eight years, as many as 1,867 households have installed the solar power plants on their rooftops, whereas 4,541 houses have yet to comply, as per CREST data.

UT adviser Rajeev Verma had recently directed urban planning department secretary to further amend the bylaws, reducing the plot size requirements. To expedite the installation process, Verma had directed DC Vinay Pratap Singh to take strict action against the defaulters and to issue property resumption notices to violators.

Many residents who have not complied with the order have been served notices by estate office. Following the notices, nearly 50-60 house owners have applied for installation.

After the recent directives from UT adviser, CREST has offered dedicated support to residents. For support or information, residents can contact CREST in person at Paryavaran Bhawan, Madhya Marg, Sector 19-B. They can also call at 0172-277-1919 or e-mail at crestchandigarh@gmail.com.