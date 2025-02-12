Over 40% of BPEO’s posts vacant across Punjab

Of a total of 228 posts of Block Primary Education Officers (BPEOs) across Punjab, 93 are vacant, according to the data released by the Government Teachers Union (GTU). Of a total of 228 posts of Block Primary Education Officers (BPEOs) across Punjab, 93 are vacant, according to the data released by the Government Teachers Union.

The data further revealed that education minister Harjot Bains’ home district Rupnagar has 10 BPEO posts of which nine are vacant.

In addition to Rupnagar, several other districts are also facing alarming shortages of BPEOs. In Bathinda, six out of seven BPEO positions are vacant, while in Hoshiarpur, 16 out of 21 posts are vacant.

In Kapurthala, six of nine posts are unfilled, while Amritsar has 10 vacancies against 15 positions. Malerkotla has a total of three BPEO positions of which two are vacant, while in Mansa three out of five positions are vacant.

Nawanshahar has four out of seven positions unfilled. Pathankot, Fatehgarh Sahib, Mohali, Jalandhar, Tarn Taran, Barnala, Gurdaspur, Ludhiana, Moga and Muktsar districts also have vacancies. In CM Bhagwant Mann’s home district Sangrur, three out of nine positions are unfilled.

Ferozepur, Faridkot, and Fazilka are among the few districts where all BPEO positions are filled. The data further revealed that the positions of BPEOs in the Garshankar and Hoshiarpur districts have been vacant for more than five years.

GTU state president Sukhwinder Singh Chahal demanded immediate action from the state government to fill these vacancies. “We’ve been urging the government for a long time to fill the vacancies as soon as possible. It’s time for them to fulfil their promises to the youth and prioritise educational leadership for the betterment of our primary schools,” Chahal said.

Despite repeated attempts, education minister Bains couldn’t be contacted for comments.

Director general school education Vinay Bublani said that the matter does not fall under his jurisdiction, as “administrative work is handled by the directorate of public instruction (elementary).”

DPI (elementary) Harkirat Kaur Chaney said, “I will have to get the data checked before making any comment on the issue.”