Over 40 SGPC members back resolution against removal of jathedars

AMRITSAR : At least 42 members of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) General House, including that of Sukhbir Singh Badal camp, have backed a resolution against the “unceremonious” removal of takht jathedars. At least 42 members of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) General House, including that of Sukhbir Singh Badal camp, have backed a resolution against the “unceremonious” removal of takht jathedars.

The resolution is proposed to be presented in the budget session of the SGPC General House on March 28. The SGPC General House has 148 members.

The SGPC executive committee sacked Giani Harpreet Singh as jathedar of Takht Damdama Sahib on February 10, while it removed Giani Raghbir Singh and Giani Sultan Singh as jathedars of Akal Takht and Takht Kesgarh Sahib, respectively, on March 7.

They were part of December 2 decree that awarded ‘tankhah’ (religious punishment) to SAD leaders, including Sukhbir Singh Badal, for the mistakes committed by the party and its government from 2007 to 2017, besides revoking “Panth Rattan Fakhr-e-Qaum” conferred on former party patriarch Parkash Singh Badal and calling for revamp of the party and leadership change.

On Tuesday, a delegation of SGPC members, including Bhai Manjit Singh, Kiranjot Kaur, Harjap Singh and Amrik Singh Shahpur, met the gurdwara body chief secretary Kulwant Singh Manan to give an application demanding a resolution to be included in the agenda of the budget session. They also submitted signatures of 42 members who supported the proposed resolution, confirmed Manan.

“On March 7, the SGPC executive committee sacked jathedars of Akal Takht and Takht Kesgarh Sahib, which is highly condemnable. On February 10, the way SGPC executive terminated the jathedar of Takht Damdama Sahib after his character assassination is against the traditions and there is no precedent found in the Sikh history. Sikhs expressed resentment over this action and the entire community faced embarrassment. So, we oppose the resolutions of removing the jathedars and writing to you to include resolution for revocation of jathedars’ removal in the agenda of budget session,” reads the application.

“Though 15 SGPC members are enough to introduce a resolution in the session of the General House, keeping in view of important issue pertaining to the Takht jathedars, we submitted the application with signatures of 42 members,” said Kiranjot Kaur.

“This is for the first time after 1996 that the members in such large numbers have demonstrated unity to revive the Panthic maryada,” she added.

Some Sukhbir camp members, including Harjap Singh, Jarnail Singh Dongranwala, Kushwinder Singh Bhatia, Harjinder Kaur Patti and Bikramjit Singh Kotla, also joined hands with the opposition members to endorse the proposed resolution, as per the list provided by delegation, which met the chief secretary.

Former SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal and Bikram Singh Majithia’s close aide and SGPC member Jodh Singh Samra have already lodged their dissent over the issue.

This is a jolt to the Badal camp which holds majority in the SGPC house, thereby controlling its executive body, say experts. Though 42 is far from the majority mark, it is a significant strength. More members are expected to back this resolution. Members from Haryana were not included in the list of supporters of the resolution.

Meanwhile, the SGPC is in a fix as Sikh seminary Damdami Taksal is adamant to stage a protest outside the Teja Singh Samundari Hall, SGPC headquarters, during March 28 budget session.

Taksal chief Harnam Singh Khalsa is conducting meetings at its headquarters at Chowk Mehta in Amritsar of his supporters. Amid apprehension of a clash between the SGPC staffers and Taksal supporters, the police are also making security arrangements.