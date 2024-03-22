Over 5,000 voters are aged 100-119, more than 200 above 120 yrs in Punjab: EC data

Chandigarh : Punjab has 5,004 voters aged between 100 and 119 years and 205 voters who are more than 120 years old, state chief electoral officer Sibin C said on Thursday. Punjab has 5,004 voters aged between 100 and 119 years and 205 voters who are more than 120 years old, state chief electoral officer Sibin C said.

The state chief electoral officer said in adherence to directives from the Election Commission of India, voters aged 85 years and above have been granted the convenience of casting their votes from the comfort of their homes.

This measure is aimed at facilitating participation, and instructions have already been issued to all the district election officers-cum-deputy commissioners, he said.

Among the 5,004 voters, there are 1,917 males and 2,928 females falling within the 100 to 109-year age bracket and 59 males and 100 females aged 110 to 119 years.

Regarding voters above 120 years old, there are a total of 205 individuals, comprising 122 males and 83 females.

Ludhiana district has the highest number of elderly voters, with 77 men and 34 women above the age of 120, followed by Ferozepur district with 24 men and 25 women, he added.

Divulging the details about first-time voters, the CEO reported that as on March 1, 2024, Punjab has 4,89,631 voters aged 18-19, including 16 transgender voters. Of these, 2,93,100 are male and 1,96,515 are female.

Punjab has a total of 2,12,71,246 voters, comprising 1,11,92,959 male and 1,00,77,543 female.

Sibin C has urged all the voters to exercise their democratic right and participate in the electoral process to achieve the ambitious goal embodied by the slogan “Is Vaar 70 Paar”.