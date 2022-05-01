Over 500 attend alumni meet at GADVASU in Ludhiana

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) on Sunday organised ‘Alumni Meet-2022’.

Over 500 participants from diverse backgrounds veterinary, fisheries, dairy science and bio-technology joined the event with senior alumni and former dean, College of Veterinary Science, RP Saigal, presiding over as chief guest.

The alumni meet commenced with reciting shabad. Technical sessions were conducted in the respective colleges of the university, where experts from the relevant fields shared their knowledge and experiences as well as exchanged their ideas. A tribute was paid to the alumni who had left for their heavenly abode in the recent past.

Vice-chancellor Inderjeet Singh addressed the alumni and encouraged them to do their best in their respective areas of expertise to uplift the profession as well as society. He also praised the role played by the professionals during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The house of the alumni decided to organise the next alumni meet on third Saturday of November in 2023 so that alumni from across the globe could plan in advance and join the event.

A short film on the inception and activities of GADVASU was displayed. An interactive and entertaining fun game session was also organised.

On this occasion, three volumes of Vet Alumnus, GADVASU, telephone directory, and Livestock Statistics Handbook were released. ‘Diabet Egg’ for the diabetic people, developed by an alumnus ML Kansal, was also launched on this occasion.

Testimonials from the NRI alumni, Baljit Singh, Canada; Jaswant Singh, Canada; Harpreet Singh Kochhar, Canada; Mahavir Singh, USA, Amninder Singh Sekhon, USA, Harsimranjit Kaur, Australia, were also displayed.