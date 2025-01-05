Over 700 schools in Haryana running without girls’ toilets: Report

A data from the Union education ministry’s Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE)-Plus, releasded earlier this week, highlights significant infrastructure gaps in schools of Haryana. Of the total 23,517 schools in the state, 767 lack functional girls’ toilets, while 1,263 schools are without functioning boys’ toilets. The data reveals that 22,918 schools in Haryana have girls’ toilets, but only 22,750 of them are functional. (HT File)

The data reveals that 22,918 schools in Haryana have girls’ toilets, but only 22,750 of them are functional. Similarly, while 22,421 schools are equipped with boys’ toilets, 22,254 of these are operational. Despite these figures, Haryana’s performance in terms of functional toilets is significantly better than the national average.

Nationwide, 7.14% of schools lack functional girls’ toilets, affecting over 1 lakh schools.

The data also points out that 146 schools in Haryana still lack electricity. Nearly 33% (7,591) of schools in the state also do not have internet access, despite 97% (22,721) of schools providing computers to students. Nationally, just 53% of schools have internet access, with 57% offering functional computers.

The report also revealed that 81 schools in Haryana have no students, despite having 178 teachers assigned to them. Additionally, 867 schools are being managed by a single teacher. The state’s pupil-teacher ratio stands at 22, slightly below the national average of 25. With a total enrollment of 5.6 million students and 250,909 teachers, the state’s education system continues to grapple with resource allocation issues.

Reacting to the findings, Congress MP and former Union minister Kumari Selja criticised the government’s neglect of government schools in the state. She questioned the reasons behind the lack of students in 81 schools and expressed concern about why parents are hesitant to send their children to government institutions.

“The government needs to address the absence of basic facilities, including separate toilets for girls, and ensure that teachers are properly deployed where they are most needed,” Selja said, urging the government to take responsibility for the deteriorating condition of Haryana’s schools.