Over 80% water supply restored in Punjab’s flood-affected villages: Minister

The water supply and sanitation minister Bram Shanker Jimpa on Friday claimed that more than 83 percent of the water supply schemes of the villages affected by floods have been repaired. He said 368 water supply schemes of south, north and central zone were affected due to flood and 308 schemes have been repaired till 12 noon on July 18 with the restoration rate being 83.69 percent. The Punjab government has ensured the supply of clean water to the flood victims through alternative arrangements, the minister said. (Representational Photo ( File) )

He said chief minister Bhagwant Mann had released funds worth ₹10 crore for the repair of drinking water supply schemes and also directed to provide clean drinking water to the flood affected people in all circumstances.

Jimpa had also held a meeting with the officials and field staff of the department last week and instructed that there should be no shortage of clean drinking water in the flood-affected rural areas.

The Punjab government has ensured the supply of clean water to the flood victims through alternative arrangements and sufficient quantity of water tankers have been sent to the areas where water could not reach through pipes. Jimpa informed that the remaining 60 water supply schemes will also be made operational soon. Officials and employees of different zones and circles are actively working to repair them.

