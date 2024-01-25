Over 94,000 youngsters given self-employment opportunities in a day in J&K

The Jammu and Kashmir administration provided entrepreneurship and self-employment opportunities to 94,680 youngsters in a single day on Wednesday, officials said. Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha with a beneficiary during a programme held under the Ghar-Ghar KCC Abhiyaan and Swarozgar Utsav at the Convention Centre in Jammu on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha said Jammu and Kashmir has created a record by distributing sanction letters for setting up units and startups that will fulfil the dreams of the youth of being job creators and not job seekers.

Sinha, who was presiding over a function in Jammu, congratulated the Jammu and Kashmir Bank for strengthening the spirit of Ghar Ghar KCC Abhiyaan and Swarozgar Utsav – two ongoing campaigns aimed at financial empowerment of farmers and the youth.

He said the Swarozgar Utsav will provide ₹1,384 crore for setting up new units and startups. “We will provide training and infrastructure to create sustainable employment for youngsters in these units,” he said.

Under the Ghar-Ghar KCC Abhiyaan, about 2 lakh farmers were provided with Kisan Credit Cards to ensure they have access to reliable, adequate and affordable credit. “I see a new revolution is underway in the agriculture and allied sector that will construct new pathways for the prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir,” the Lt Governor said.

Sinha felicitated entrepreneurs and farmers financed by the J&K Bank and also launched the Kisan Sathi Chatbot, an AI-based farmer-friendly application of the agriculture production department.

The J&K Bank has contributed ₹40.27 lakh under its CSR initiative for the chatbot.