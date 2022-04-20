Overcast sky but rain eludes Ludhiana

Low pressure and Western Disturbance led to overcast conditions and strong winds during the morning but rain eluded the city on Tuesday.

As per the meteorological department of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), the current system will continue till April 21 and light rain is expected in isolated areas of the district.

The head of the department of climate change and agricultural meteorology, Pavneet Kaur Kingra said mercury is expected to remain on the higher side with possibility of thunderstorm and gusty winds over Ludhiana and adjoining areas in the next 24 hours.

While the maximum temperature was 41°C, the minimum was recorded at 23.4°C on Tuesday. Heatwave conditions are expected to intensify from April 22.