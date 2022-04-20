Overcast sky but rain eludes Ludhiana
Low pressure and Western Disturbance led to overcast conditions and strong winds during the morning but rain eluded the city on Tuesday.
As per the meteorological department of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), the current system will continue till April 21 and light rain is expected in isolated areas of the district.
The head of the department of climate change and agricultural meteorology, Pavneet Kaur Kingra said mercury is expected to remain on the higher side with possibility of thunderstorm and gusty winds over Ludhiana and adjoining areas in the next 24 hours.
While the maximum temperature was 41°C, the minimum was recorded at 23.4°C on Tuesday. Heatwave conditions are expected to intensify from April 22.
-
Ludhiana | Burglars make off with ₹25 lakh from garment showroom
Burglars struck at a wholesale garment showroom in Gandhi Nagar and decamped with ₹25 lakh cash in the wee hours of Tuesday. The matter came to light in the morning when the owner, Kapil Kumar, came to open the showroom. Kumar said when he reached the showroom, everything appeared fine from outside. Kumar stated that though his showroom is equipped with CCTV cameras, these were not running when the crime took place.
-
T20 Women’s League: Delhi beats Chandigarh
Despite half-centuries from captain Amanjot Kaur and opener Monika Pandey, Chandigarh suffered an eight-wicket loss against Delhi at the ongoing Seniors Women's T20 League in Rajkot on Tuesday. Delhi chased down the target of 135, losing two wickets. Earlier, Delhi won the toss and invited Chandigarh to bat. Openers Monika Pandey and Parushi Prabhakar added 30 runs before Paurshi got out for 12.
-
Chandigarh Smart City Limited awarded for open data sharing
Chandigarh Smart City Limited has been selected “best performer” for an open data week event which was conducted in January 2022 by Smart Cities Mission. Kunal Kumar, joint secretary-cum-mission director, Smart Cities Mission, felicitated Anindita Mitra,, CSCL, and the Chandigarh open data team at Smart Cities Smart Urbanisation Conference in Surat on Tuesday. She added that data analytics leads to effective decision making in sectors like health, sports, education, social welfare and transport.
-
94 real estate projects stuck for want of Occupancy Certificates in Dronagiri
Ninety four real estate projects have been stuck for want of occupancy certificates in Dronagiri node of Navi Mumbai due to the Coastal Regulation Zone rules. The post-facto clearance provision was stayed by Bombay High Court in May last year following a writ petition filed by NGO Vanashakti. The stay is in force till May 6 this year.
-
PU depts asked to hold online classes for Afghan students
The departments of Panjab University have been asked to conduct all academic activities for Afghan students who are stuck in their home country in online mode. The decision has been taken based on a recommendation by a varsity panel which included dean international students, Deepti Gupta, which has been approved by the dean university instruction. The decision was taken after the Afghan students informed them about the delay in receiving their visas.
