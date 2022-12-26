Over-ground worker arrested in Poonch: J&K Police

An over-ground worker (OGW) of a terror outfit was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Sunday, police said.

A pistol and some ammunition were seized from his possession, they said.

Tayab Khan, a resident of Salwa, was arrested in a joint search and cordon operation by the police and the army in the Mendhar area, a police official said.

He said the operation was launched in the general area of Salwa and Behra in Mendhar sector and Khan, who was coming from a forest area, was asked to stop.

The OGW tried to run away but he was apprehended by the security forces, the official said, adding his search led to the recovery of a pistol and eight rounds.

A case under the Arms Act, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Indian Penal Code was registered against him at police station Mendhar and further investigation is on, he said.

Man escapes unhurt in militant attack

A man escaped unhurt after two motorcycle-borne militants shot at him in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Sunday, officials said. The militants fired three pistol rounds at Waseem Ahmad Wani (27), resident of Heerpora area of Shopian, the officials said.

2 held for posing as militants to extort money in Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested two persons who used to pose as militants to extort money from businesspersons in Srinagar, officials said on Sunday.

Srinagar police identified the two accused as Mohd Younis Zargar of Khushipora and Mohd Rafiq Bhat of Natipora.

The police said that the duo were issuing threats to shopkeepers.

“They were issuing fake threat letters to shopkeepers for monetary gains by pretending to be terrorists using virtual numbers,” the Srinagar police said in a tweet.

The police have registered an FIR under sections 120-B, 383 and 506 of the IPC.