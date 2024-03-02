Pact on water sharing with Rajasthan not in our favour: Hooda

Haryana former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday said that the memorandum of understanding signed by the BJP-led Haryana government for utilising surplus water was not in the interest of Haryana. Haryana former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday said that the memorandum of understanding signed by the BJP-led Haryana government for utilising surplus water was not in the interest of Haryana. (HT File Photo)

In a statement, the Leader of Opposition said that Haryana is already facing water shortage as the state is not getting its water share from Punjab. “Instead of protecting our water resources, the BJP-JJP government is playing with the interests of the state and giving water to Rajasthan,” Hooda said.

The former CM said the surplus water planned to be diverted to Rajasthan can be utilised for Haryana.

“The Dadupur-Nalvi canal project was started during the Congress reign to recharge groundwater and raise the underground water level. The BJP first shelved the Dadupur-Nalvi project when it came to power and now is now diverting Haryana’s water to Rajasthan,” he said.