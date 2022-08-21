Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Paddy residue: 10 Ludhiana villages take pledge against stubble burning

Paddy residue: 10 Ludhiana villages take pledge against stubble burning

chandigarh news
Published on Aug 21, 2022 11:00 PM IST

A bio-company also announced the adoption of the 10 villages in Ludhiana Haibowal block for the maintenance of stubble and making straw bundles

10 Ludhiana villages have taken a pledge against stubble burning. (HT File)
10 Ludhiana villages have taken a pledge against stubble burning. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

As many as 10 villages in the Hambran block have pledged not to burn paddy residue. The decision was taken during a meeting with farmers at Hambraan Krishi Multipurpose Co-operative Society on Sunday.

Chief agriculture officer Amanjeet Singh, who was the chief guest at the event, while addressing the farmers, said the initiative was taken by the panchayats and farmers under the Co-operative Society Hambran.

Society president Parminder Singh Chawla said the 10 villages Hambran, Walipur Kalan, Walipur Khurd, Ghamnewal, Maniewal, Baniewal, Bhattadhuha, Ranake and Kotli etc have pledged not to set the fields on fire in a bid to reduce environmental decay.

Officials of a bio-company also announced the adoption of the 10 villages for the maintenance of stubble and making straw bundles to save the environment.

The chief officer of the bio company, Pritpal Sharma, assured the farmers that there would be no issues in lifting the stubble from their fields and full support would be extended to them.

Agriculture department and company officials also interacted with the farmers. Agriculture officer, Sidhwan Bet Block, Gurmukh Singh, also spoke about the maintenance of stubble during their interaction with the farmers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at a high-level meeting in Lucknow on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)

    Yogi Adityanath tells officials to prepare biofuel policy for Uttar Pradesh

    Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday directed officials to soon prepare a biofuel policy for Uttar Pradesh. Holding a high-level meeting at his official residence in Lucknow, Yogi Adityanath said development of biomass supply chain was indispensable to meeting the future energy needs. The promotion and use of biofuel, Yogi Adityanath pointed out, would not only meet energy needs and curb carbon emissions but also generate direct and indirect employment opportunities.

  • UPERC also directed UPPCL to give clear directions to such officials that there should not be any delay in filling of FIR, failing which appropriate action would be taken against them. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE )

    FIRs in power theft cases must be registered within 24 hours: UPERC

    The Uttar Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission has insisted that FIRs in power theft cases must be registered within 24 hours of detection of pilferage to avoid possible harassment of the accused. The commission has directed the U.P. Power Corporation Ltd to obtain appropriate justification from all the police department officials concerned for not registering FIRs within time.

  • The duo confessed to having killed 65-year-old Bhagirathi Pal in the night on July 20 this year. (FOR REPRESENTATION PURPOSE)

    Prayagraj: Two held for sorcerer’s murder in Koraon

    Koraon police on Sunday arrested two persons in connection with the murder of a sorcerer on July 20. Police recovered murder weapons, looted valuables and firearms from their possession. SP (trans-Yamuna) Saurabh Dixit said acting on tip-off joint teams under SOG trans-Yamuna in-charge Ranjeet Singh and SHO of Koraon police station Inspector Dhirendra Singh arrested Balkrishna Pal and Nandlal Soni. Bhagirathi used to practice sorcery and take cash from people in return.

  • Chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s ambitious Mission Shakti aims to ensure safety, dignity and self-reliance for women from all sections of society. (FOR REPRESENTATION PURPOSE)

    Mission Shakti 4.0: Uttar Pradesh government to conduct self-defence workshops for 10k girls in September

    Aimed at empowering girls and imparting self-defence skills, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to conduct a workshop for about 10,000 girls in September under its flagship women empowerment programme – Mission Shakti, said a government spokesperson. The 7-day workshop module for self-defence training will be designed by the Sports and Fitness Sector Skill Council and conducted across 75 districts of the state, said the spokesperson in a statement.

  • Bawankule also clarified that no other leader (from the party) can compete with Fadnavis in the race to the post. (ANI)

    Fadnavis will be next CM, says BJP state chief

    Mumbai Bharatiya Janata Party's newly-appointed state unit chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule said that deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis will be the next chief minister of Maharashtra, raising eyebrows in the political corridors and leading to uneasiness in the Eknath Shinde camp. Bawankule, who was speaking in Akola on Saturday evening, said that Fadnavis was the only person with the capacity to lead the state on the path of development.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 21, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out