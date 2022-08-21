Paddy residue: 10 Ludhiana villages take pledge against stubble burning
A bio-company also announced the adoption of the 10 villages in Ludhiana Haibowal block for the maintenance of stubble and making straw bundles
As many as 10 villages in the Hambran block have pledged not to burn paddy residue. The decision was taken during a meeting with farmers at Hambraan Krishi Multipurpose Co-operative Society on Sunday.
Chief agriculture officer Amanjeet Singh, who was the chief guest at the event, while addressing the farmers, said the initiative was taken by the panchayats and farmers under the Co-operative Society Hambran.
Society president Parminder Singh Chawla said the 10 villages Hambran, Walipur Kalan, Walipur Khurd, Ghamnewal, Maniewal, Baniewal, Bhattadhuha, Ranake and Kotli etc have pledged not to set the fields on fire in a bid to reduce environmental decay.
Officials of a bio-company also announced the adoption of the 10 villages for the maintenance of stubble and making straw bundles to save the environment.
The chief officer of the bio company, Pritpal Sharma, assured the farmers that there would be no issues in lifting the stubble from their fields and full support would be extended to them.
Agriculture department and company officials also interacted with the farmers. Agriculture officer, Sidhwan Bet Block, Gurmukh Singh, also spoke about the maintenance of stubble during their interaction with the farmers.
-
Yogi Adityanath tells officials to prepare biofuel policy for Uttar Pradesh
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday directed officials to soon prepare a biofuel policy for Uttar Pradesh. Holding a high-level meeting at his official residence in Lucknow, Yogi Adityanath said development of biomass supply chain was indispensable to meeting the future energy needs. The promotion and use of biofuel, Yogi Adityanath pointed out, would not only meet energy needs and curb carbon emissions but also generate direct and indirect employment opportunities.
-
FIRs in power theft cases must be registered within 24 hours: UPERC
The Uttar Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission has insisted that FIRs in power theft cases must be registered within 24 hours of detection of pilferage to avoid possible harassment of the accused. The commission has directed the U.P. Power Corporation Ltd to obtain appropriate justification from all the police department officials concerned for not registering FIRs within time.
-
Prayagraj: Two held for sorcerer’s murder in Koraon
Koraon police on Sunday arrested two persons in connection with the murder of a sorcerer on July 20. Police recovered murder weapons, looted valuables and firearms from their possession. SP (trans-Yamuna) Saurabh Dixit said acting on tip-off joint teams under SOG trans-Yamuna in-charge Ranjeet Singh and SHO of Koraon police station Inspector Dhirendra Singh arrested Balkrishna Pal and Nandlal Soni. Bhagirathi used to practice sorcery and take cash from people in return.
-
Mission Shakti 4.0: Uttar Pradesh government to conduct self-defence workshops for 10k girls in September
Aimed at empowering girls and imparting self-defence skills, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to conduct a workshop for about 10,000 girls in September under its flagship women empowerment programme – Mission Shakti, said a government spokesperson. The 7-day workshop module for self-defence training will be designed by the Sports and Fitness Sector Skill Council and conducted across 75 districts of the state, said the spokesperson in a statement.
-
Fadnavis will be next CM, says BJP state chief
Mumbai Bharatiya Janata Party's newly-appointed state unit chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule said that deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis will be the next chief minister of Maharashtra, raising eyebrows in the political corridors and leading to uneasiness in the Eknath Shinde camp. Bawankule, who was speaking in Akola on Saturday evening, said that Fadnavis was the only person with the capacity to lead the state on the path of development.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics