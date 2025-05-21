Pahalgam terror attack: HC dismisses PIL seeking martyr status for victims

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday dismissed a petition seeking martyr status for those, who died in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. The plea had also sought a declaration to rename the attack site as “Memorable Martyrs/Shaheed Hindu Valley Tourist Place” to honour the memory of the slain tourists and “embed their sacrifice in national consciousness”.

“The issue as to whether a particular place is to be declared as a memorial or be named differently or martyr/shaheed, lies within the exclusive domain of policy decision of the State,” the bench of chief justice Sheel Nagu and justice Sumeet Goel said while dismissing the PIL filed on May 6.

The petition was filed by an advocate, Ayush Ahuja, and was initially taken up for hearing on May 6 and reserved for final orders.

During the preliminary hearing stage itself, the high court observed that it was a policy matter and questioned the petitioner whether the high court could invoke its inherent powers to issue directions in such matters.

To this, the petitioner had stated that the innocent tourists were shot by the terrorists in the name of religion and they had to face terrorists like soldiers.

In the final orders passed on Tuesday, the high court said that the petitioner can file a representation in this regard before the government. If the same is done within 30 days along with the high court order, the same be considered and decided in accordance with the law, as “expeditiously as possible”, it said.

“This court, thus, refrains from entering into the field of policy making, which is exclusively reserved for the executive,” the bench recorded while disposing of the plea.

Twenty-six tourists were killed last month when terrorists opened fire in the Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam. The terror attack led to an armed conflict between India and Pakistan, raising fears of an all-out war, before an agreement was reached on May 10.