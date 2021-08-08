Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Paid parking returns at Ludhiana’s Sarabha Nagar market
Paid parking contract for Sarabha Nagar market was recently awarded by MC after two failed attempts. (Harsimar Pal /HT)
Paid parking returns at Ludhiana’s Sarabha Nagar market

The municipal corporation has fixed the parking rates as 10 for two-wheelers and 20 for four-wheelers
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON AUG 08, 2021 03:49 AM IST

With MC finally allotting contracts through the third attempt, paid parking has resumed at the Sarabha Nagar main market after two years.

The MC has fixed the parking rates as 10 for two-wheelers and 20 for four-wheelers.

MC had been working to allot contracts of Sarabha Nagar market and Tuition market in Model Town Extension since March this year, but could not find any bidder due to low footfall amid the pandemic. Finally, contracts were allotted in the third attempt through e-auction.

While the contract for the Sarabha Nagar market has been allotted for 28.4 lakh, the contract for paid parking of Tuition market, which was being managed by MC itself for around a year, has been allotted for 26.6 lakh.

MC secretary Neeraj Jain said following the e-auction, possession was handed over to the contractors on August 5.

Meanwhile, traders in the market have sought reduction in the parking fee.

“The fee has been doubled from the previous rates, which will affect the footfall in the market. We will take up the matter with the MC officials and mayor Balkar Sandhu in the coming days,” said Wangjenn Chiu Wong, chairman, Sarabha Nagar Main Market Traders’ Association.

Story Saved
