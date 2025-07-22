Pak drone, 1-kg heroin seized; ‘trafficker’ held

The Border Security Force (BSF) and the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), Ferozepur range, arrested a drug trafficker in a joint operation and seized 1.13 kg of heroin and a drone (DJI Mavic 3 Pro). The Border Security Force (BSF) and the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), Ferozepur range, arrested a drug trafficker in a joint operation and seized 1.13 kg of heroin and a drone (DJI Mavic 3 Pro). (HT Photo)

According to a BSF spokesperson, officials acted on a tip-off to arrest 23-year-old Sandeep Singh alias, a resident of Jakharawan village under the Sadar police station in Ferozepur, thus “dismantling a drug network involved in smuggling heroin via drones from Pakistan”.

A case has been registered under Sections 21 (punishment for contravention in relation to manufactured drugs and preparations) and 23 (punishment for illegal import in India, export from India or transhipment of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances) of the NDPS Act and Sections 10 (penalty for act in contravention of rule made under this Act), 11 (penalty for flying so as to cause danger) and 12 (penalty for abetment of offences and attempted offenses related to aircraft) of the Aircraft Act.

“A preliminary investigation indicates that the accused had close links with Pakistan-based smugglers and received consignments via drone,” said Sohan Lal Soni, AIG, ANTF, Ferozepur. The ANTF is continuing its probe to uncover the entire smuggling nexus.