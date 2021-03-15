Pak drone spotted in Punjab’s Pathankot district
A Pakistani drone entered the Indian territory on Sunday but was forced to return as BSF jawans spotted it and opened fire in its direction in Punjab’s Pathankot district, a police official said.
“The drone which came from the Pakistani side was sighted at Dinda post close to Bamial along the Indo-Pak international border,” Pathankot senior superintendent of police Gulneet Singh Khurana told PTI over phone.
He said the BSF opened fire in its direction after which it returned to the neighbouring country.
Asked if the drone dropped anything inside the Indian territory before flying back, Khurana said, “A thorough search operation was carried out at the site, but nothing was found.” In December 2020, 11 hand grenades dropped by a drone flying in from Pakistan were recovered from a field near the International Border in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district.
The consignment was found in Salach village, located about one km from the border.
The box of hand grenades had been attached to a wooden frame which was lowered from the drone onto the ground with a nylon rope, police had then said.
The first incident of dropping of arms and weapons through drones from Pakistan came to light in Punjab in September 2019 when police recovered AK-47 rifles, magazines and rounds of ammunition, hand grenades, fake currency and other items in Tarn Taran district.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
As cases spike, Punjab govt postpones Class 10, 12 board exams
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Around 4 lakh people already inoculated in J&K: DG family welfare
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HC restrains Sangrur admn from electing Lehragaga MC president
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thapar University turns out to be Covid hotspot, 38 infected in 3 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Primary schools reopen in Kashmir after a year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
6th finance panel to examine state’s fiscal health, suggest framework for restoration
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
J&K’s weather turns cold, rainy after relatively hot February
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Harsimrat inducted into SAD working committee
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Criminal cases against cops: HC issues show-cause notice to Punjab home secretary on perjury proceedings
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Himachal’s budget session: Opposition stages walkout
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Investigation into 2015 Behbal Kalan, Kotkapura firing cases complete: SIT
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
37 gangsters shifted to ‘dead zone’ Bathinda jail, no mobile signal for 2km
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gang of robbers busted in Punjab’s Mohali, five held
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh govt schools see high turnout as offline exams begin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Panjab University likely to skip physical convocation again this year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox