Pak inaugurates residential complex for Hindu pilgrims at Katas Raj Temple complex

Pakistan government on Thursday inaugurated a residential complex built for Hindu pilgrims and planted 6,000 plants of different species at the Katas Raj Temple complex in Punjab province.

According to the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), the 36-room residential building next to the Katas Raj Temples has been constructed at a cost of PKR 190 million.

The 900-year-old temple complex in the village of Katas, about 110 kilometres south of Islamabad, is located in the Potohar plateau region of the Punjab province.

Also known as Qila Katas, the temple complex comprises several Hindu temples connected to one another by walkways. The temple complex surrounds a pond named Katas, which is regarded as sacred by Hindus.

“It has been ensured that Hindu pilgrims coming from all over the world, including India, can stay here with all the facilities,” federal minister for religious affairs and interfaith harmony Chaudhry Salik Hussain said at the inaugural ceremony.