Punjab: 5.5-kg heroin airdropped by Pakistan drone recovered in Amritsar

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 03, 2023 02:44 PM IST

Around 2.50am on Saturday, the BSF and Punjab Police team heard the buzzing of the drone and dropping of the consignment on the outskirts of Rai village in Amritsar

Security forces on Saturday recovered 5.5 kg of heroin that was airdropped by a Pakistani drone near the border in Punjab’s Amritsar district.

The seizure was made by a team of the Border Security Force and the Punjab Police on the outskirts of Rai village in Amritsar on Saturday. (Representational photo)
The seizure was made by a joint team of the Border Security Force and the Punjab Police, a BSF spokesperson said.

Around 2.50am, the team heard the buzzing of the unmanned aerial vehicle and dropping of the consignment on the outskirts of Rai village in Amritsar.

During a search, it recovered five packets of heroin from a field.

An iron ring was also found attached to the consignment that weighed 5.5kg.

heroin amritsar district
Saturday, June 03, 2023
