Punjab: 5.5-kg heroin airdropped by Pakistan drone recovered in Amritsar

Security forces on Saturday recovered 5.5 kg of heroin that was airdropped by a Pakistani drone near the border in Punjab's Amritsar district.

The seizure was made by a joint team of the Border Security Force and the Punjab Police, a BSF spokesperson said.

Around 2.50am, the team heard the buzzing of the unmanned aerial vehicle and dropping of the consignment on the outskirts of Rai village in Amritsar.

During a search, it recovered five packets of heroin from a field.

An iron ring was also found attached to the consignment that weighed 5.5kg.